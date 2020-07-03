COVID-19 Impact on Smart Home M2M Market 2020: Global Industry Size, Trends, Applications, SWOT Analysis by Top Manufacturers and Forecast to 2025

A smart home comprises of an internal network, home automation, and intelligent control. It is equipped with advanced and automated digital devices, home appliances, and equipment that are interconnected to each other.

This facilitates sophisticated monitoring and control over the buildings functions. Smart home devices perform three major actions remote status checks, remote information, and remote control to implement any action from a remote location.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Smart Home M2M market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Smart Home M2M market by product type and applications/end industries.

During 2017, the energy management and climate control systems segment dominated the smart home M2M market and accounted for a major part of the overall market share. Factors such as the penetration of wireless internet and the growing awareness of cloud services among consumers are the major contributors to the dominance of this segment in the global market.

In this smart home M2M market forecast study, analysts have estimated the EMEA to be the fastest growing region in the global smart home M2M market during the forecast period.

Factors such as the availability of high-speed wireless networks and increased smartphone penetration have contributed significantly to the growth of the smart home M2M market share and smart home M2M market value in the region.

Smart Home M2M Industry 2019 Market Research Report is spread across 137 pages

Report Covers Market Segment by Manufacturers:

• AT&T

• British Gas

• Cisco

• China Mobile

• Honeywell International

• …

Market Segment by Type, covers:

• Wireless

• Wired

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

• Energy Management and Climate Control

• Security and Access Control

• Home Appliances

• Lighting Control

• Home Entertainment

• Healthcare Systems

• Other

Major Points Covered in Table of Contents:

1 Market Overview

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global Smart Home M2M Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

4 Global Smart Home M2M Market Size by Regions

5 North America Smart Home M2M by Countries

6 Europe Smart Home M2M Revenue by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific Smart Home M2M by Countries

8 South America Smart Home M2M by Countries

9 Middle East and Africa Smart Home M2M by Countries

10 Global Smart Home M2M Segment by Type

11 Global Smart Home M2M Segment by Application

12 Smart Home M2M Forecast (2018-2025)

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

