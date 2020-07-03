COVID-19 Impact on Electronic Nose Market 2020: Global Industry Size, Trends, Growth Insights, SWOT Analysis by Top Key Vendors and Forecast to 2025

An electronic nose (e-nose) is a device that identifies the specific components of an odor and analyzes its chemical makeup to identify it. An electronic nose consists of a mechanism for chemical detection, such as an array of electronic sensors, and a mechanism for pattern recognition, such as a neural network.

The consumption volume of Electronic Nose is related to downstream industries and global economy. As there will always be some uncertain in the global economy in the following years, the growth rate of Electronic Nose industry may not keep that trend. But it is surely forecasted that the market of Electronic Nose is still promising.

The product average price declined in the past few years due to the technology development, the average price will keep the trend in the few future years due to increasing mature manufacturing technology and lowing cost of raw materials.

Scope of the Report:

In the coming years there is an increasing demand for Electronic Nose in the regions of North America and Europe that is expected to drive the market for more advanced Electronic Nose. Increasing of environment problems, health and security problems, and so on will drive growth of Electronic Nose market.

Report Covers Market Segment by Manufacturers:

• Alpha MOS

• Airsense

• Odotech

• Sensigent

• Electronic Sensor Technology

• …

Market Segment by Type, covers:

• MOS

• CP

• QCM

• Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

• Process and Production Departments

• Environmental Monitoring

• Health and Security

• Others

