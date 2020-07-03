COVID-19 Impact on Global Tuberculosis Vaccine Treatment Market By Production, Manufacturer, Growth, Supply, Demand, Swot Analysis Forecast Outlook 2025

COVID-19 Impact on Global Tuberculosis Vaccine Treatment Market – 2020-2025

Summary: Tuberculosis Vaccine Treatment Market

The tuberculosis market has witnessed a CAGR of 4.56%. Factors propelling the growth of the market include the increasing burden of tuberculosis and multidrug-resistant tuberculosis, increasing R&D investments, intensive product pipelines, and increasing government initiatives in the emerging markets.

The landscape of TB diagnostics has changed dramatically during the past ten years. Moreover, in response to WHO’s Global TB Programme, it has implemented a systematic and dynamic process, that is used to evaluate technologies and develop policies, which has, thus, enhanced the growth of the market.

The prevalence rate of tuberculosis is also increasing every year, along with the number of government awareness programs that are influencing people to opt for diagnostic tests (like radiographic tests), which are expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

The market is also expected to witness growth as there is an opportunity for players in the market studied to accelerate the market approval of their pipeline diagnostic products by spurring the fundamental research in TB. Additionally, technological developments in fields, like genomics and proteomics, can be leveraged by diagnostic providers to hasten the process of product development in TB diagnostics.

By Type, Tuberculosis Vaccine Treatment market has been segmented into:

Immunotherapeutic Vaccines

Booster Vaccines

Others

By Application, Tuberculosis Vaccine Treatment has been segmented into:

Hospitals

Clinics

Research Institutes

Others

Regions and Countries Level Analysis

Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global Tuberculosis Vaccine Treatment market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level Tuberculosis Vaccine Treatment markets. For the historical and forecast period 2015 to 2025, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global Tuberculosis Vaccine Treatment market.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Tuberculosis Vaccine Treatment market in important countries (regions), including United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Australia, Brazil and Saudi Arabia, etc. It also throws light on the progress of key regional Tuberculosis Vaccine Treatment markets such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Scope of the Report

Tuberculosis (TB) is a disease affecting the population across the world. Although tuberculosis is a curable disease, it still remains one of the most common causes of death among adults, particularly in emerging economies. The government initiatives for promoting diagnoses in TB are increasing globally, as governments of various regions are beginning to understand the gap areas in TB management.

Key Market Trends

Nucleic Acid Testing is expected to hold its Highest Market Share among the Diagnostic Tests

In the diagnostic type segmentation of the tuberculosis diagnostics market nucleic acid testing is estimated to have the largest market size, and is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.4% over the forecast period. This can be primarily attributed to the nucleic acid amplification tests (NAATs) that have been used as diagnostic tools for tuberculosis (TB) in the United States since many years, and which still continue to be used. There are substantial advancements in the diagnosis of TB. Moreover, these tests have been commercially available in the United States for over two decades that offer better accuracy than other microscopy tests, and even provide greater speed than culture-based tests.

The smear laboratory test is also highly specific in areas with a very high prevalence of tuberculosis. Further, the increasing prevalence rate of TB and advancements in culture-based tests are also expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is the Largest Regional Tuberculosis Diagnostics Market and is expected to be the Same in the Forecast Period

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit profitable growth over the forecast period due to the high burden of tuberculosis as well as the rapid proliferation of this disease. The increasing prevalence of TB in Japan helps in the growth of the TB diagnostics market, as the high prevalence of TB creates an urgent demand for effective and quick diagnosis of the disease.

In addition, in countries such as India, according to the recent budget announcement, Government of India aims to eliminate tuberculosis by 2025, which is expected to act as one of the major factor for the growth of the Asia-Pacific market during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape and Tuberculosis Vaccine Treatment Market Share Analysis

Tuberculosis Vaccine Treatment competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue (financials), market potential, global presence, Tuberculosis Vaccine Treatment sales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch. For the period 2015-2020, this study provides the Tuberculosis Vaccine Treatment sales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.

The major players covered in Tuberculosis Vaccine Treatment are:

Sanofi

Taj Pharmaceuticals

GlaxoSmithKline

Merck

GreenSignal Bio Pharma

Serum Institute of India

China National Biotec Group

IDT Biologics

Japan BCG Lab

Bavarian Nordic

Table of Content: Covid-19 Impact On Tuberculosis Vaccine Treatment Market

1 Study Coverage

2 Executive Summary

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

4 Breakdown Data by Type

5 Breakdown Data by Application

…

11 Company Profiles

12 Future Forecast

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

Continued …

