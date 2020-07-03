COVID-19 Impact on Rolling Stock Market Overview, Trend and Forecast to 2025

Rolling Stock Industry

This report focuses on Rolling Stock volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Rolling Stock market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Rolling Stock in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Rolling Stock manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

CRRC

Bombardier

Alstom

Siemens

GE Transportation

Hyundai Rotem

Transmashholding

Stadler Rail AG

Hitachi

Kawasaki Heavy Industries

CAF

EMD (Caterpillar)

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Electric Locomotives

Diesel Locomotives

Segment by Application

Commercial Use

Industry Use

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Industry Overview of Rolling Stock

1.1 Definition of Rolling Stock

1.2 Rolling Stock Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Rolling Stock Production Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Electric Locomotives

1.2.3 Diesel Locomotives

1.3 Rolling Stock Segment by Applications

1.3.1 Global Rolling Stock Consumption Comparison by Applications (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Commercial Use

1.3.3 Industry Use

1.4 Global Rolling Stock Overall Market

1.4.1 Global Rolling Stock Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Rolling Stock Production (2014-2025)

1.4.3 North America Rolling Stock Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 Europe Rolling Stock Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 China Rolling Stock Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.6 Japan Rolling Stock Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia Rolling Stock Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.8 India Rolling Stock Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

…

8 Rolling Stock Major Manufacturers Analysis

8.1 CRRC

8.1.1 CRRC Rolling Stock Production Sites and Area Served

8.1.2 CRRC Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.1.3 CRRC Rolling Stock Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.2 Bombardier

8.2.1 Bombardier Rolling Stock Production Sites and Area Served

8.2.2 Bombardier Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.2.3 Bombardier Rolling Stock Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.3 Alstom

8.3.1 Alstom Rolling Stock Production Sites and Area Served

8.3.2 Alstom Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.3.3 Alstom Rolling Stock Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.4 Siemens

8.4.1 Siemens Rolling Stock Production Sites and Area Served

8.4.2 Siemens Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.4.3 Siemens Rolling Stock Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.5 GE Transportation

8.5.1 GE Transportation Rolling Stock Production Sites and Area Served

8.5.2 GE Transportation Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.5.3 GE Transportation Rolling Stock Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.6 Hyundai Rotem

8.6.1 Hyundai Rotem Rolling Stock Production Sites and Area Served

8.6.2 Hyundai Rotem Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.6.3 Hyundai Rotem Rolling Stock Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.7 Transmashholding

8.7.1 Transmashholding Rolling Stock Production Sites and Area Served

8.7.2 Transmashholding Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.7.3 Transmashholding Rolling Stock Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.8 Stadler Rail AG

8.8.1 Stadler Rail AG Rolling Stock Production Sites and Area Served

8.8.2 Stadler Rail AG Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.8.3 Stadler Rail AG Rolling Stock Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.9 Hitachi

8.9.1 Hitachi Rolling Stock Production Sites and Area Served

8.9.2 Hitachi Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.9.3 Hitachi Rolling Stock Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.10 Kawasaki Heavy Industries

8.10.1 Kawasaki Heavy Industries Rolling Stock Production Sites and Area Served

8.10.2 Kawasaki Heavy Industries Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.10.3 Kawasaki Heavy Industries Rolling Stock Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.11 CAF

8.12 EMD (Caterpillar)

