NORTH AMERICA FOURTH PARTY LOGISTICS MARKET SIZE, BENEFITS, ADVANCEMENTS AND GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES 2020 TO 2027

The technological advancements in the manufacturing sector and the emergence of Industry 4.0 are fueling the growth of the fourth party logistics market. Moreover, the retail and consumer electronics sector focus on adopting dynamic logistics, which in turn is anticipated to boost fourth party logistics market growth in the forecast period. The manufacturers of various products face stiff competition with their competitors on account of costs, quality, service, and time-to-market. Also, manufacturers have faced monumental challenges concerning maintaining a perfect balance between the demand and supply of the product in the diverse geographies. Manufacturing industries thus tend to focus more on their core competencies of manufacturing and outsource the rest to other stakeholders in the value chain. The need for an efficient supply chain system for the manufacturing sector seemed to be imminent as fourth party logistics providers focus on all aspects of supply chain management and provide advanced and assured management of goods from the production line until the consumer and reverse.

Get Free Trial Subscription – https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/TIPRE00005048/request-trial

Moreover, Fourth party logistic market players provide the required coordination between OEM sites, contract manufacturer’s sites, suppliers, and the logistics providers and all other parties involved to fulfill the consumer demands. Thus, the commodity and consumer goods sector moving towards provisioning of dynamic logistics demands to their customer brings in greater opportunities for the fourth party logistics market players to play a crucial role.

The Solution Integrator Model segment is the leading type with highest CAGR in North America fourth party logistics market. The solution integrator model is known as the core 4PL model. In the solution integrator model, the 4PL providers are engaged in operating and managing a comprehensive end-to-end supply chain solution for a single client. This business model for 4PL leverages the resources, technology, and capabilities of 4PL and complementary service providers for provisioning a comprehensive supply chain solution to deliver value to their customers. Largely, all B2B businesses focus on the solution integrator model for optimizing their supply chains and ensuring the best customer service. Food & beverage, and retail sector customers prefer this type of business relationship with their 4PL service providers.

NORTH AMERICA FOURTH PARTY LOGISTICS MARKET SEGMENTATION



By Type

• Synergy Plus Operating Model

• Solution Integrator Model

• Industry Innovator Model

By End-User

• Automotive

• Healthcare

• Food and Beverage

• Consumer Electronics

• Aerospace and Defense

• Retail

• Industrial

• Others

By Country

• U.S.

• Canada

• Mexico

Fourth Party Logistics Market – Companies Mentioned

• Allyn International Services Inc.

• CEVA Logistics AG

• DAMCO

• DB Schenker

• Deutsche Post AG

• GEFCO Group

• GEODIS

• Logistics Plus Inc.

• UPS Supply Chain Solutions

• XPO Logistics, Inc.

Buy now at – https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/TIPRE00005048/checkout/basic/single/monthly