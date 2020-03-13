New Jersey, United States: Verified Market Research recently published a research report titled, Furniture Logistics Market Size, Trends and Forecast 2026. The research report is collated on the idea of historic and forecast data derived by using primary and secondary methodologies by researchers. The Furniture Logistics Market is one among the fastest-growing markets and is predicted to witness substantial growth within the forecast years. Reader are provided quick access to thorough analysis on the varied aspects like opportunities and restraints affecting the market. The report clearly explains the trajectory this market will absorb the forecast years.

Global Furniture Logistics Market was valued at USD 90,137.0 Million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 1,29,875.3 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.76% from 2019 to 2026.

The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Furniture Logistics Sales players, their company profile, revenue, sales, and business tactics and forecast Furniture Logistics Sales industry situations. consistent with the research, Furniture Logistics Sales market is very competing and disparate thanks to global and native vendors.

The main Manufacturers covered in this report are:

expeditors international

UPS

DEUTSCHE POST AG

DB SCHENKER

KUEHNE + NAGEL international AG

C.H. Robinson

Agility Logistics

Allcargo Logistics

Ceva Logistics

Damco International A/S

GATI

Imperial Logistics

Hub Group

Kerry Logistics

Logwin

Nippon Express

Panalpina

Ryder

Schneider Logistics

Sinotrans

Wincanton