New Jersey, United States: Verified Market Research recently published a research report titled, Population Health Management Market Size, Trends and Forecast 2026. The Population Health Management Market is one among the fastest-growing markets and is predicted to witness substantial growth within the forecast years.

Global population health management market was valued at USD 13.79 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 24.8 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 24.8% from 2016 to 2025.

The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Population Health Management Sales players, their company profile, revenue, sales, and business tactics and forecast Population Health Management Sales industry situations. According to the research, Population Health Management Sales market is very competing and disparate thanks to global and local vendors.

The main Manufacturers covered in this report are:

Cerner Corporation

Mckesson Corporation

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Healthagen

LLC (A Division of Aetna)

Optumhealth (Unitedhealth Group)

IBM Corporation

Epic Corporation

Conifer Health Solutions

Health Catalyst

WeLLCentive

(A Subsidiary of Royal Philips)

I2I Population Health