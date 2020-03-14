New Jersey, United States: Verified Market Research recently published a research report titled, Telehealth Market Size, Trends and Forecast 2026. The research report is collated on the idea of historic and forecast data derived by using primary and secondary methodologies by researchers. The Telehealth Market is one among the fastest-growing markets and is predicted to witness substantial growth within the forecast years. Reader are provided quick access to thorough analysis on the varied aspects like opportunities and restraints affecting the market. The report clearly explains the trajectory this market will absorb the forecast years.

Global Telehealth Market was valued at USD 2.68 Billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 22.71 Billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 26.8% from 2016 to 2025.

The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Telehealth Sales players, their company profile, revenue, sales, and business tactics and forecast Telehealth Sales industry situations.

The main Manufacturers covered in this report are:

Philips Healthcare

Medtronic PLC

Honeywell Life Care Solutions (A Honeywell International

Company)

Tunstall Healthcare

Care Innovations (A Subsidiary of Intel Corporation)

Cerner Corporation

Cisco Systems

Medvivo Group

Globalmedia Group

Aerotel Medical Systems

AMD Global Telemedicine

American Well

Intouch Health