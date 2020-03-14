New Jersey, United States: Verified Market Research recently published a research report titled, Laboratory Information Management Market Size, Trends and Forecast 2026. The research report is collated on the idea of historic and forecast data derived by using primary and secondary methodologies by researchers. The Laboratory Information Management Market is one among the fastest-growing markets and is predicted to witness substantial growth within the forecast years. Reader are provided quick access to thorough analysis on the varied aspects like opportunities and restraints affecting the market. The report clearly explains the trajectory this market will absorb the forecast years.

Global laboratory information management market was valued at USD 629.32 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 1,137.08 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2017 to 2025.

The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Laboratory Information Management Sales players, their company profile, revenue, sales, and business tactics and forecast Laboratory Information Management Sales industry situations. consistent with the research, Laboratory Information Management Sales market is very competing and disparate thanks to global and native vendors.

The main Manufacturers covered in this report are:

Labware

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Abbott Informatics (A Subsidiary of Abbott Laboratories)

Labvantage Solutions

Core Informatics

Lablynx

Autoscribe Informatics

(A Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Autoscribe Limited)

Computing Solutions

Genologics

an Illumina Company