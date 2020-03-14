New Jersey, United States: Verified Market Research recently published a research report titled, Medical Image Management Market Size, Trends and Forecast 2026. The research report is collated on the idea of historic and forecast data derived by using primary and secondary methodologies by researchers. The Medical Image Management Market is one among the fastest-growing markets and is predicted to witness substantial growth within the forecast years. Reader are provided quick access to thorough analysis on the varied aspects like opportunities and restraints affecting the market. The report clearly explains the trajectory this market will absorb the forecast years.

Global medical image management Market was valued at USD 4.19 Billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 7.14 Billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2016 to 2025.

The main Manufacturers covered in this report are:

The main Manufacturers covered in this report are:

Mckesson Corporation

General Electric (GE) Company

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Merge Healthcare Incorporated (Acquired By IBM Corporation)

AGFA-Gevaert Group (AGFA)

Philips Healthcare (A Subsidiary of Royal Philips Electronics)

Siemens Healthcare (A Division of Siemens AG)

Carestream Health

(A Subsidiary of Onex Corporation)

Bridgehead Software