New Jersey, United States: Verified Market Research recently published a research report titled, Healthcare IT Solutions Market Size, Trends and Forecast 2026. The research report is collated on the idea of historic and forecast data derived by using primary and secondary methodologies by researchers. The Healthcare IT Solutions Market is one among the fastest-growing markets and is predicted to witness substantial growth within the forecast years. Reader are provided quick access to thorough analysis on the varied aspects like opportunities and restraints affecting the market. The report clearly explains the trajectory this market will absorb the forecast years.

Global healthcare IT solutions market tracker was valued at USD 137.71 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 417 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 13.1% from 2017 to 2025.

The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Healthcare IT Solutions Sales players, their company profile, revenue, sales, and business tactics and forecast Healthcare IT Solutions Sales industry situations. consistent with the research, Healthcare IT Solutions Sales market is very competing and disparate thanks to global and native vendors.

The main Manufacturers covered in this report are:

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

IBM Corporation

General Electric (GE) Company Waters Corporation

Siemens Healthineers (A Division of Siemens AG)

Cerner Corporation Perkinelmer

Mckesson Corporation

NTT Data Corporation

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited

Epic Systems Corporation

Cognizant

Infor

Oracle

Accenture