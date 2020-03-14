New Jersey, United States: Verified Market Research recently published a research report titled, E- Prescribing Market Size, Trends and Forecast 2026. The research report is collated on the idea of historic and forecast data derived by using primary and secondary methodologies by researchers. The E- Prescribing Market is one among the fastest-growing markets and is predicted to witness substantial growth within the forecast years. Reader are provided quick access to thorough analysis on the varied aspects like opportunities and restraints affecting the market. The report clearly explains the trajectory this market will absorb the forecast years.

Global e- prescribing market was valued at USD 596.82 Million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 3,173.09 Million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 20.40% from 2016 to 2025.

The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top E- Prescribing Sales players, their company profile, revenue, sales, and business tactics and forecast E- Prescribing Sales industry situations. consistent with the research, E- Prescribing Sales market is very competing and disparate thanks to global and native vendors.

The main Manufacturers covered in this report are:

Epic Systems Corporation

Cerner Corporation

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Athenahealth

Quality Systems

Medical Information Technology

Relayhealth Corporation

Surescripts-Rxhub

Computer Programs and Systems

Henry Schein

Drfirst