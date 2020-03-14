New Jersey, United States: Verified Market Research recently published a research report titled, Healthcare Payer Services Market Size, Trends and Forecast 2026. The research report is collated on the idea of historic and forecast data derived by using primary and secondary methodologies by researchers. The Healthcare Payer Services Market is one among the fastest-growing markets and is predicted to witness substantial growth within the forecast years. Reader are provided quick access to thorough analysis on the varied aspects like opportunities and restraints affecting the market. The report clearly explains the trajectory this market will absorb the forecast years.

Global healthcare payer services market was valued at USD 11.97 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 32.94 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 11.9% from 2017 to 2025.

The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Healthcare Payer Services Sales players, their company profile, revenue, sales, and business tactics and forecast Healthcare Payer Services Sales industry situations. consistent with the research, Healthcare Payer Services Sales market is very competing and disparate thanks to global and native vendors.

The main Manufacturers covered in this report are:

Cognizant Technology Solutions

Accenture PLC

Exlservice Holdings

Concentrix Corporation (A Subsidiary of Synnex Corporation)

Hewlett-Packard

Hinduja Global Solutions Limited

Xerox Corporation

Dell

Genpact Limited

HCL Technologies