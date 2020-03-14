New Jersey, United States: Verified Market Research recently published a research report titled, Healthcare Cloud Computing Market Size, Trends and Forecast 2026. The research report is collated on the idea of historic and forecast data derived by using primary and secondary methodologies by researchers. The Healthcare Cloud Computing Market is one among the fastest-growing markets and is predicted to witness substantial growth within the forecast years. Reader are provided quick access to thorough analysis on the varied aspects like opportunities and restraints affecting the market. The report clearly explains the trajectory this market will absorb the forecast years.

Global Healthcare Cloud Computing Market was valued at USD 18.83 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 68.71 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 17.47% from 2019 to 2026.

The Healthcare Cloud Computing market is highly competitive with both global and local vendors.

The main Manufacturers covered in this report are:

Athenahealth

Carecloud Corporation

Carestream Health

Cleardata Networks

Dell

Global Net Access (GNAX)

IBM Corporation

Iron Mountain

Merge Healthcare