Global advanced wound care market was valued at USD 9.01 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 13.05 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2017 to 2025.

The main Manufacturers covered in this report are:

Smith & Nephew

Mölnlycke Health Care (A Part of Investor AB)

Braun

Convatec Group

Coloplast

Integra Lifesciences

3M

Cardinal Health

Medtronic

Mimedx Group

MPM Medical (RBC Life Sciences)

Paul Hartmann

Acelity L.P.