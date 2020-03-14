New Jersey, United States: Verified Market Research recently published a research report titled, Prescriptive Analytics Market Size, Trends and Forecast 2026. The research report is collated on the idea of historic and forecast data derived by using primary and secondary methodologies by researchers. The Prescriptive Analytics Market is one among the fastest-growing markets and is predicted to witness substantial growth within the forecast years. Reader are provided quick access to thorough analysis on the varied aspects like opportunities and restraints affecting the market. The report clearly explains the trajectory this market will absorb the forecast years.

Global Prescriptive Analytics market was valued at USD 1.92 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 17.17 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 31.5from 2019 to 2026.

The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Prescriptive Analytics Sales players, their company profile, revenue, sales, and business tactics and forecast Prescriptive Analytics Sales industry situations. consistent with the research, Prescriptive Analytics Sales market is very competing and disparate thanks to global and native vendors.

The main Manufacturers covered in this report are:

Angoss Software Corporation

Ayata

FICO

Frontline Systems IBM Corporation

Ngdata

Panoratio

Profitect

River Logic