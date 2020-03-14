New Jersey, United States: Verified Market Research recently published a research report titled, Glass Fiber Reinforced Gypsum (GFRG) Market Size, Trends and Forecast 2026. The research report is collated on the idea of historic and forecast data derived by using primary and secondary methodologies by researchers. The Glass Fiber Reinforced Gypsum (GFRG) Market is one among the fastest-growing markets and is predicted to witness substantial growth within the forecast years. Reader are provided quick access to thorough analysis on the varied aspects like opportunities and restraints affecting the market. The report clearly explains the trajectory this market will absorb the forecast years.

Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Gypsum Market was valued at USD 2.35 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 3.95 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.73 % from 2018 to 2026.

The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Glass Fiber Reinforced Gypsum (GFRG) Sales players, their company profile, revenue, sales, and business tactics and forecast Glass Fiber Reinforced Gypsum (GFRG) Sales industry situations. consistent with the research, Glass Fiber Reinforced Gypsum (GFRG) Sales market is very competing and disparate thanks to global and native vendors.

The main Manufacturers covered in this report are:

Certainteed

Saint-Gobain Gyproc

Continental Building Products

USG Corporation

Knauf Danoline A/S

Georgia-Pacific

National Gypsum Company

Yingchuang Building Technique

FACT – RCF Building Products