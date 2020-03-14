New Jersey, United States: Verified Market Research recently published a research report titled, Public Safety and Security Market Size, Trends and Forecast 2026. The research report is collated on the idea of historic and forecast data derived by using primary and secondary methodologies by researchers. The Public Safety and Security Market is one among the fastest-growing markets and is predicted to witness substantial growth within the forecast years. Reader are provided quick access to thorough analysis on the varied aspects like opportunities and restraints affecting the market. The report clearly explains the trajectory this market will absorb the forecast years.

Global Public Safety and Security Market was valued at USD 307.8 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 767.6 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 14.3% from 2018 to 2026.

The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Public Safety and Security Sales players, their company profile, revenue, sales, and business tactics and forecast Public Safety and Security Sales industry situations. consistent with the research, Public Safety and Security Sales market is very competing and disparate thanks to global and native vendors.

The main Manufacturers covered in this report are:

NEC Corporation

ESRI

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Thales Group

Cisco Systems

IBM Corporation

AGT International

Honeywell International

Alcatel-Lucent S.A.