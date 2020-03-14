New Jersey, United States: Verified Market Research recently published a research report titled, Digital Logistics Market Size, Trends and Forecast 2026. The research report is collated on the idea of historic and forecast data derived by using primary and secondary methodologies by researchers. The Digital Logistics Market is one among the fastest-growing markets and is predicted to witness substantial growth within the forecast years. Reader are provided quick access to thorough analysis on the varied aspects like opportunities and restraints affecting the market. The report clearly explains the trajectory this market will absorb the forecast years.

Global Digital Logistics Market was valued at USD 11.02 Billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 19.88 Billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 14.4% from 2017 to 2025.

The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Digital Logistics Sales players, their company profile, revenue, sales, and business tactics and forecast Digital Logistics Sales industry situations. consistent with the research, Digital Logistics Sales market is very competing and disparate thanks to global and native vendors.

The main Manufacturers covered in this report are:

IBM Corporation

Advantech Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co.

DigiLogistics

Hexaware Technologies Limited

Tech Mahindra Limited

JDA Software Pvt.