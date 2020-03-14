New Jersey, United States: Verified Market Research recently published a research report titled, Substation Automation Market Size, Trends and Forecast 2026. The research report is collated on the idea of historic and forecast data derived by using primary and secondary methodologies by researchers. The Substation Automation Market is one among the fastest-growing markets and is predicted to witness substantial growth within the forecast years. Reader are provided quick access to thorough analysis on the varied aspects like opportunities and restraints affecting the market. The report clearly explains the trajectory this market will absorb the forecast years.

Global Substation Automation Market was valued at USD 114.14 Billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 171.18 Billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2018 to 2025.

The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Substation Automation Sales players, their company profile, revenue, sales, and business tactics and forecast Substation Automation Sales industry situations.

The main Manufacturers covered in this report are:

ABB

Siemens AG

General Electric

Cisco Systems

Schneider Electric

Eaton Corporation PLC

Honeywell International

Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories

Novatech