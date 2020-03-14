New Jersey, United States: Verified Market Research recently published a research report titled, 5G Infrastructure Market Size, Trends and Forecast 2026. The research report is collated on the idea of historic and forecast data derived by using primary and secondary methodologies by researchers. The 5G Infrastructure Market is one among the fastest-growing markets and is predicted to witness substantial growth within the forecast years. Reader are provided quick access to thorough analysis on the varied aspects like opportunities and restraints affecting the market. The report clearly explains the trajectory this market will absorb the forecast years.

Global 5G Infrastructure Market is estimated to be valued at USD 2.84 Billion in 2020 and it is expected to reach USD 21.93 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 50.51% between 2020 and 2025.

The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top 5G Infrastructure Sales players, their company profile, revenue, sales, and business tactics and forecast 5G Infrastructure Sales industry situations. consistent with the research, 5G Infrastructure Sales market is very competing and disparate thanks to global and native vendors.

The main Manufacturers covered in this report are:

AT&T

Intel

Ericsson

Samsung

Cavium

Qualcomm

Cisco Systems

LG Electronics

Macom Technology Solutions