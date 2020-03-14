New Jersey, United States: Verified Market Research recently published a research report titled, Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor Market Size, Trends and Forecast 2026. The research report is collated on the idea of historic and forecast data derived by using primary and secondary methodologies by researchers. The Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor Market is one among the fastest-growing markets and is predicted to witness substantial growth within the forecast years. Reader are provided quick access to thorough analysis on the varied aspects like opportunities and restraints affecting the market. The report clearly explains the trajectory this market will absorb the forecast years.

Global multilayer ceramic capacitor (MLCC) market was valued at USD 5.33 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 8.06 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.28% from 2019 to 2026.

The main Manufacturers covered in this report are:

Murata Manufacturing Co.

Samsung Electro-Mechanics

TDK Corporation

Kyocera (AVX)

Taiyo Yuden

YAGEO Corporation

Walsin Technology Corporation

KEMET

Vishay