New Jersey, United States: Verified Market Research recently published a research report titled, Online Gambling & Betting Market Size, Trends and Forecast 2026. The research report is collated on the idea of historic and forecast data derived by using primary and secondary methodologies by researchers. The Online Gambling & Betting Market is one among the fastest-growing markets and is predicted to witness substantial growth within the forecast years. Reader are provided quick access to thorough analysis on the varied aspects like opportunities and restraints affecting the market. The report clearly explains the trajectory this market will absorb the forecast years.

Global online gambling & betting market was valued at USD 49.63 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 114.38 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 10.94% from 2019 to 2026.

The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Online Gambling & Betting Sales players, their company profile, revenue, sales, and business tactics and forecast Online Gambling & Betting Sales industry situations. consistent with the research, Online Gambling & Betting Sales market is very competing and disparate thanks to global and native vendors.

The main Manufacturers covered in this report are:

888 Holdings plc

Bet365 Group

Betfred

Fortuna Entertainment Group

GVC Holdings Plc

Hong Kong Jockey Club

Kindred Group

mybet Holding

Paddy Power Betfair Plc