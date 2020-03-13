New Jersey, United States: Verified Market Research recently published a research report titled, Next Generation Data Storage Market Size, Trends and Forecast 2026. The research report is collated on the idea of historic and forecast data derived by using primary and secondary methodologies by researchers. The Next Generation Data Storage Market is one among the fastest-growing markets and is predicted to witness substantial growth within the forecast years. Reader are provided quick access to thorough analysis on the varied aspects like opportunities and restraints affecting the market. The report clearly explains the trajectory this market will absorb the forecast years.

Global Next Generation Data Storage Market was valued at USD 65.85 Billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 223.04 Billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 16.5% from 2018 to 2025.

The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Next Generation Data Storage Sales players, their company profile, revenue, sales, and business tactics and forecast Next Generation Data Storage Sales industry situations. consistent with the research, Next Generation Data Storage Sales market is very competing and disparate thanks to global and native vendors.

The main Manufacturers covered in this report are:

Dell Avago Technologies

EMC Corporation

Hewlett-Packard Development Company

L.P.

HGST

Hitachi Data Systems

IBM Corporation

NetApp

Drobo