Global Compound Semiconductor Market was valued at USD 72.30 Billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 186.39 Billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 12.63% from 2018 to 2025.

Global Compound Semiconductor Market was valued at USD 72.30 Billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 186.39 Billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 12.63% from 2018 to 2025.

The Compound Semiconductor market is highly competitive with both global and local vendors.

The main Manufacturers covered in this report are:

Cree International Quantum Epitaxy PLC.

Freescale Semiconductor LM Ericsson Telefon AB

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Texas Instruments

STMicroelectronics NV

Infineon Technologies AG