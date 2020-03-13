New Jersey, United States: Verified Market Research recently published a research report titled, Strategy Consulting Market Size, Trends and Forecast 2026. The research report is collated on the idea of historic and forecast data derived by using primary and secondary methodologies by researchers. The Strategy Consulting Market is one among the fastest-growing markets and is predicted to witness substantial growth within the forecast years. Reader are provided quick access to thorough analysis on the varied aspects like opportunities and restraints affecting the market. The report clearly explains the trajectory this market will absorb the forecast years.

Global Strategy Consulting Market was valued at USD 42.14 Billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 90.42 Billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9.31% from 2018 to 2025.

The market is competitive with both global and local vendors.

The main Manufacturers covered in this report are:

Accenture PLC

Deloitte

BCG

Bain & Company

KPMG

McKinsey & Company

Booz Allen Hamilton CGI Group PwC.