New Jersey, United States: Verified Market Research recently published a research report titled, Electronic Toll Collection Market Size, Trends and Forecast 2026. The research report is collated on the idea of historic and forecast data derived by using primary and secondary methodologies by researchers. The Electronic Toll Collection Market is one among the fastest-growing markets and is predicted to witness substantial growth within the forecast years. Reader are provided quick access to thorough analysis on the varied aspects like opportunities and restraints affecting the market. The report clearly explains the trajectory this market will absorb the forecast years.

Global Electronic Toll Collection Market was valued at USD 6.37 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach a value of USD 11.12 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 8.29% over the forecast period of 2018–2025.

The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Electronic Toll Collection Sales players, their company profile, revenue, sales, and business tactics and forecast Electronic Toll Collection Sales industry situations. consistent with the research, Electronic Toll Collection Sales market is very competing and disparate thanks to global and native vendors.

The main Manufacturers covered in this report are:

Kapsch Trafficcom AG

Transcore (Roper Technologies)

Raytheon Company

Conduent Incorporated (Formerly Xerox Corporation)

Thales Group

Cubic Transportation Systems