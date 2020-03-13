New Jersey, United States: Verified Market Research recently published a research report titled, Solar Street Lighting Market Size, Trends and Forecast 2026. The research report is collated on the idea of historic and forecast data derived by using primary and secondary methodologies by researchers. The Solar Street Lighting Market is one among the fastest-growing markets and is predicted to witness substantial growth within the forecast years. Reader are provided quick access to thorough analysis on the varied aspects like opportunities and restraints affecting the market. The report clearly explains the trajectory this market will absorb the forecast years.

Global Solar Street Lighting Market was valued at USD 6.26 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 22.34 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 22.57% from 2018 to 2025.

The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Solar Street Lighting Sales players, their company profile, revenue, sales, and business tactics and forecast Solar Street Lighting Sales industry situations. consistent with the research, Solar Street Lighting Sales market is very competing and disparate thanks to global and native vendors.

The main Manufacturers covered in this report are:

Philips Lighting Holding B.V

SOKOYO Solar Group

Sol Dragons Breath Solar

Bridgelux

Omega Solar

MarSunna Design Urja Global

Solektra International

Leadsun VerySol GmbH

Solar Street Lights USA