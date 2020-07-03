Global In-Vitro Fertilization Services Market 2020 Recent Study including Growth Factors, Applications, Regional Analysis, Key Players and Forecast till 2026

Global In-Vitro Fertilization Services Market By Cycle Type (Fresh IVF Cycle, Thawed IVF Cycles, Donor Egg IVF Cycles), End-User (Fertility Clinics, Hospitals, Surgical Centers, and Clinical Research Institutes), and Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026

Global in-vitro fertilization services market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 25.18 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rising levels of infertility globally along with a rising levels of disposable income of individuals.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global in-vitro fertilization services market are IVF WORLDWIDE; Merck KGaA; Iwaki Women’s Clinic; Sanno Hospital; BIOART Fertility Clinic; Durban Fertility Clinic; Cape Fertility Clinic; Groupe Clinique Ambroise Paré; A CooperSurgical Fertility Company; Clinic Scanfert; Bangkok IVF Center; Bangkok Hospital; Advanced Reproductive Care; BFC; Cardone & Associates Reproductive Medicine & Infertility, LLC; CHA Fertility Center; cloudninecare; Conceptions Reproductive Associates of Colorado; Gaudium IVF & Gynae Solutions; EQT AB; EUVITRO S.L.U.; Genea Oxford Fertility Limited; ICRM; Panama Fertility; KL FERTILITY & GYNAECOLOGY CENTRE; Monash IVF; RAPRUI S.r.l.; SAFE FERTILITY CENTER; Servy Massey Fertility Institute; Southend Fertility and IVF and The University of the West Indies among others.

Market Definition: Global In-Vitro Fertilization Services Market

In-vitro fertilization services are procedures or methods that help the individuals in conceiving children. These services involve fertilization of the egg and keeping the fertilized egg in the surrogate mother for the course of pregnancy. These services are availed by individuals who are suffering from a particular disorder and are not able to conceive naturally.

Market Drivers:

Increasing levels of healthcare expenditure incurred to obtain better healthcare facilities and services; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Higher success of pregnancy with IVF (in-vitro fertilization) methods; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Rising levels of women population suffering from setbacks in pregnancy; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Growth in the levels of donation of eggs resulting in better facilitation of services; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Large costs associated with this method; this factor is expected to restrain the market growth

Lack of awareness regarding the procedures in the developing regions of the world; this factor is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Concerns regarding complicated treatment associated with IVF method; this factor is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Segmentation: Global In-Vitro Fertilization Services Market

By Cycle Type

Fresh IVF Cycle (Non-Donor)

Thawed IVF Cycles (Non-Donor)

Donor Egg IVF Cycles

By End-User

Fertility Clinics

Hospitals

Surgical Centers

Clinical Research Institutes

Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2019, EQT AB announced that they have agreed to acquire Igenomix based in Valencia, Spain offering wide-scale services for IVF services, with wide-scale geographical presence worldwide. This acquisition will help EQT AB generate greater revenues as they are expected to grow at a good pace due to the growing need for reproductive solutions.

In April 2018, A CooperSurgical Fertility Company announced that they had acquired fertility operations from “LifeGlobal Group” for approximately USD 125 million. This acquisition will help in providing better performance and services associated with IVF as LifeGlobal Group is a market leader of in-vitro fertilization (IVF) devices.

Competitive Analysis: Global In-Vitro Fertilization Services Market

Global in-vitro fertilization services market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of in-vitro fertilization services market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

