Contract Research Organization (CROs) Services Market Opportunity and Growth Analysis | Global Players – Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Covance Inc., PAREXEL International Corporation

Global contract research organization (CROs) services market is expected to reach USD 59.24 billion by 2026 in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the increase in the expenditure of research and development, rise in the number of clinical trials and increase demand for outsourcing analytical testing and clinical trial services.

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the global contract research organization (CROs) services market are IQVIA., American Preclinical Services, LLC, Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC, BTS Research, ICON Plc, Laboratory Corporation Of America Holdings, Covance, Inc., PAREXEL International Corporation,., WuXi AppTec, Syneos Health ,., Charles River, , Envigo, EPS International Co., Ltd, SGS SA, Eurofins Scientific, GenScript, CARBOGEN AMCIS, GVK Biosciences Private Limited, Pharmaron, and others.

Market Definition: Global Contract Research Organization (CROs) Services Market

Contract research organization supports services and clinical trials for the pharmaceuticals, medical device industry, bio technology, government universities and institutions. CROs play a significant role in drug development. CROs provide various services such as project management, database design & build, data entry & validation, clinical trial data management, quality and metric reporting, medicine and disease coding, validation programming, statistical

Segmentation: Global Contract Research Organization (CROs) Services Market

Contract Research Organization (CROs) Services Market : By Type

Early Phase Development Services

Pharmacokinetics /Pharmacodynamics

Toxicology Testing

Clinic Research Services

Laboratory Services

Physical Characterization

Stability Testing

Batch Release Testing

Raw Material Testing

Other Analytical Testing

Consulting Services

Contract Research Organization (CROs) Services Market : By Therapeutic Area

Oncology

CNS Disorders

Infectious Diseases

Cardiovascular Diseases

Immunological Disorders

Respiratory Disorders

Diabetes

Other Therapeutic Areas

Contract Research Organization (CROs) Services Market : By End User

Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies

Medical Device Companies

Academic Institutes

Contract Research Organization (CROs) Services Market : By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Contract Research Organization (CROs) Services Market:

In August 2017, Chiltern had been acquired by the LabCorp, which is a leading global life sciences company. The acquisition would help LabCorp to become market leader in CRO by expanding mid-market biopharma segments and by improving their skills in medical devices

In July 2017, Mapi Group was acquired by the ICON, which is a provider of drug development solutions. The acquisition would help in strengthening ICON’s business as well as in addition of analytics, real world evidence generation, significant commercialization presence and strategic regulatory expertise

