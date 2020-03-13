New Jersey, United States: Verified Market Research recently published a research report titled, Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market Size, Trends and Forecast 2026. The research report is collated on the idea of historic and forecast data derived by using primary and secondary methodologies by researchers. The Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market is one among the fastest-growing markets and is predicted to witness substantial growth within the forecast years. Reader are provided quick access to thorough analysis on the varied aspects like opportunities and restraints affecting the market. The report clearly explains the trajectory this market will absorb the forecast years.

Global Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market was valued at USD 15.53 Billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 60.81 Billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 18.62% from 2018 to 2025.

The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Network Attached Storage (NAS) Sales players, their company profile, revenue, sales, and business tactics and forecast Network Attached Storage (NAS) Sales industry situations. consistent with the research, Network Attached Storage (NAS) Sales market is very competing and disparate thanks to global and native vendors.

Get | Download Sample Copy @ https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=6391&utm_source=3WN&utm_medium=003

The main Manufacturers covered in this report are:

NETGEAR

Synology

(Taiwan)

Western Digital Corporation

QNAP Systems

(Taiwan) Buffalo Americas

Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Company

Hitachi Data Systems Corporation

Seagate Technology PLC.

Dell EMC