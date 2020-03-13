New Jersey, United States: Verified Market Research recently published a research report titled, Anti-Drone Market Size, Trends and Forecast 2026. The research report is collated on the idea of historic and forecast data derived by using primary and secondary methodologies by researchers. The Anti-Drone Market is one among the fastest-growing markets and is predicted to witness substantial growth within the forecast years. Reader are provided quick access to thorough analysis on the varied aspects like opportunities and restraints affecting the market. The report clearly explains the trajectory this market will absorb the forecast years.

Global Anti-Drone Market was valued at USD 544 Million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 3.40 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 25.6% from 2018 to 2025.

The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Anti-Drone Sales players, their company profile, revenue, sales, and business tactics and forecast Anti-Drone Sales industry situations. consistent with the research, Anti-Drone Sales market is very competing and disparate thanks to global and native vendors.

The main Manufacturers covered in this report are:

Thales Group

Blighter Surveillance Systems

Liteye Systems

Israel Aerospace Industries(Israel)

Lockheed Martin Corp.

Security and Counterintelligence Group (SCG) LCC (Switzerland)

Saab AB

Raytheon Co.

Dedrone

DroneShield (Australia)

Theiss UAV Solutions

BSS Holland BV (Netherlands)