New Jersey, United States: Verified Market Research recently published a research report titled, LED Grow Light Market Size, Trends and Forecast 2026. The research report is collated on the idea of historic and forecast data derived by using primary and secondary methodologies by researchers. The LED Grow Light Market is one among the fastest-growing markets and is predicted to witness substantial growth within the forecast years. Reader are provided quick access to thorough analysis on the varied aspects like opportunities and restraints affecting the market. The report clearly explains the trajectory this market will absorb the forecast years.

Global LED Grow Light Market was valued at USD 1.13 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 6.78 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 24.90% from 2018 to 2025.

The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top LED Grow Light Sales players, their company profile, revenue, sales, and business tactics and forecast LED Grow Light Sales industry situations. consistent with the research, LED Grow Light Sales market is very competing and disparate thanks to global and native vendors.

The main Manufacturers covered in this report are:

Royal Philips Electronics N.V.

Lumigrow

Osram Licht AG

Heliospectra AB

General Electric Company

CREE

Everlight Electronics

Alta LED Corporation

Bridgelux