New Jersey, United States: Verified Market Research recently published a research report titled, Artificial Lawns Market Size, Trends and Forecast 2026. The research report is collated on the idea of historic and forecast data derived by using primary and secondary methodologies by researchers. The Artificial Lawns Market is one among the fastest-growing markets and is predicted to witness substantial growth within the forecast years. Reader are provided quick access to thorough analysis on the varied aspects like opportunities and restraints affecting the market. The report clearly explains the trajectory this market will absorb the forecast years.

Global Artificial Lawns Market was valued at USD 3.2 Billion in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.50% to reach USD 8.0 Billion by 2026, over the forecast period.

The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Artificial Lawns Sales players, their company profile, revenue, sales, and business tactics and forecast Artificial Lawns Sales industry situations. consistent with the research, Artificial Lawns Sales market is very competing and disparate thanks to global and native vendors.

The main Manufacturers covered in this report are:

ACT Global Sports

CoCreation Grass

Condor Grass

Domo Sports Grass

Edel Grass B.V.

FieldTurf (Tarkett)

Forbex

ForestGrass

GreenVision / Mattex

Juta

Limonta Sport

Mondo

Nurteks

Polytan GmbH

Shaw Sports Turf

SIS Pitches

Taishan

Ten Cate

Unisport-Saltex Oy