Global Telepresence (Videoconferencing) Market was valued at USD 1.27 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 5.13 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 19.13% from 2019 to 2026.

Global Telepresence (Videoconferencing) Market was valued at USD 1.27 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 5.13 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 19.13% from 2019 to 2026.

The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Telepresence (Video conferencing) Sales players, their company profile, revenue, sales, and business tactics and forecast Telepresence (Video conferencing) Sales industry situations. consistent with the research, Telepresence (Video conferencing) Sales market is very competing and disparate thanks to global and native vendors.

The main Manufacturers covered in this report are:

Cisco Systems

Polycom

Huawei Technologies Co.

ZTE Corp.

Lifesize

Avaya

Vidyo

VGO Communications

Teliris