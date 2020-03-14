New Jersey, United States: Verified Market Research recently published a research report titled, Asphalt Shingles Market Size, Trends and Forecast 2026. The research report is collated on the idea of historic and forecast data derived by using primary and secondary methodologies by researchers. The Asphalt Shingles Market is one among the fastest-growing markets and is predicted to witness substantial growth within the forecast years. Reader are provided quick access to thorough analysis on the varied aspects like opportunities and restraints affecting the market. The report clearly explains the trajectory this market will absorb the forecast years.

Global Asphalt Shingles Market was valued at USD 6.7 Billion in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.28% to reach USD 10.1 Billion by 2026, over the forecast period.

The Asphalt Shingles Sales market is very competing and disparate thanks to global and local vendors.

The main Manufacturers covered in this report are:

GAF Materials

Owens Corning

CertainTeed

Atlas Roofing

IKO Group

Malarkey Roofing

PABCO

TAMKO Building Products

Polyglass USA

Tarco

Henry Company