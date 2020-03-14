New Jersey, United States: Verified Market Research recently published a research report titled, 5G Chipset Market Size, Trends and Forecast 2026. The research report is collated on the idea of historic and forecast data derived by using primary and secondary methodologies by researchers. The 5G Chipset Market is one among the fastest-growing markets and is predicted to witness substantial growth within the forecast years. Reader are provided quick access to thorough analysis on the varied aspects like opportunities and restraints affecting the market. The report clearly explains the trajectory this market will absorb the forecast years.

Global 5G Chipset Market was valued at USD 1.96 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 21.87 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 44.1% from 2021 to 2026.

The 5G Chipset market is highly competitive with both global and local vendors.

The main Manufacturers covered in this report are:

Intel

Huawei Technologies

Qualcomm Technologies

Anokiwave

Infineon Technologies

Integrated Device Technology

Xilinx

Nokia

Samsung Electronics

IBM