Global aircraft engine MRO market was valued at USD 34.25 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 56.75 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.53% from 2019 to 2026.

The main Manufacturers covered in this report are:

AIR FRANCE KLM Group Delta TechOps

GE Aviation

Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering Company Limited

Lufthansa Technik

MTU AERO ENGINES AG

Rolls-Royce plc

Safran

SIA Engineering Company