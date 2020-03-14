New Jersey, United States: Verified Market Research recently published a research report titled, Nuclear Medicine-Radiopharmaceuticals Market Size, Trends and Forecast 2026. The research report is collated on the idea of historic and forecast data derived by using primary and secondary methodologies by researchers. The Nuclear Medicine-Radiopharmaceuticals Market is one among the fastest-growing markets and is predicted to witness substantial growth within the forecast years. Reader are provided quick access to thorough analysis on the varied aspects like opportunities and restraints affecting the market. The report clearly explains the trajectory this market will absorb the forecast years.

Global Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticalsmarket was valued at USD 4.63billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 10.28billionby 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9.27% from 2017 to 2025.

The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Nuclear Medicine-Radiopharmaceuticals Sales players, their company profile, revenue, sales, and business tactics and forecast Nuclear Medicine-Radiopharmaceuticals Sales industry situations. consistent with the research, Nuclear Medicine-Radiopharmaceuticals Sales market is very competing and disparate thanks to global and native vendors.

The main Manufacturers covered in this report are:

Cardinal Health

Mallinckrodt

GE Healthcare (A Fully-Owned Subsidiary of General Electric Company)

Lantheus Medical Imaging

Bayer AG

Bracco Imaging S.P.A

Eczacibasi-Monrol Nuclear Products

Nordion

(A Subsidiary of Sterigenics International LLC.)

Advanced Accelerator Applications S.A.