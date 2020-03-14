New Jersey, United States: Verified Market Research recently published a research report titled, Wi-Fi as a Service Market Size, Trends and Forecast 2026. The research report is collated on the idea of historic and forecast data derived by using primary and secondary methodologies by researchers. The Wi-Fi as a Service Market is one among the fastest-growing markets and is predicted to witness substantial growth within the forecast years. Reader are provided quick access to thorough analysis on the varied aspects like opportunities and restraints affecting the market. The report clearly explains the trajectory this market will absorb the forecast years.

Global Wi-Fi as a service market was valued at USD 1.20 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 21.50 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 37.8% from 2017 to 2025.

The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Wi-Fi as a Service Sales players, their company profile, revenue, sales, and business tactics and forecast Wi-Fi as a Service Sales industry situations. consistent with the research, Wi-Fi as a Service Sales market is very competing and disparate thanks to global and native vendors.

The main Manufacturers covered in this report are:

Mojo Networks

Fujitsu Limited

Rogers Communications

Aruba

ADTRAN

Telstra Corporation Limited

Ruckus Wireless

Cisco Systems

Zebra Technologies Corporation

iPass

Singapore Telecommunications Limited (Singtel)

ViaSat

Aerohive Networks