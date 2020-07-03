Pigments Market to Witness over X.X% Growth ‘in Revenue During the COVID-19 Pandemic 2023

The increasing health concerns and awareness is leading the customers to be more cautious about the products being used and has led the customers to incline more toward organic pigments. The inclination is helping the overall pigments market to grow. The changing scenario of economies along with the increase in per capita income has improved the purchasing ability, thereby encouraging the customers to buy premium organic pigments that are costlier than synthetic pigments.

The increasing demand from end-use applications, such as paints & coatings, plastics, textile, and printing ink, is helping the market to grow. Colors play a significant role in the selection of products as they are appealing to the eyes. The increasing demand for aesthetics is leading toward growth. The increased growth in the application market will fuel the pigments market growth alongside.

Asia Pacific is dominant in the market owing to factors such as the booming economy, increasing investments, and growing population that are leading to increased consumption. The continuous focus of the manufacturer to innovate and come up with more effective and efficient products is fuelling the R&D efforts. The manufacturer has to keep upgrading and innovating in order to survive in the competitive market. Few of the prominent companies operating in the pigments market include BASF, LANXESS, Clariant, Huntsman, and Merck. Few of the major customers include PPG Industries, AkzoNobel, Ingredion, PepsiCo, and Sakata Inx Corporation.

Pigments Market by Types:

Organic

Inorganic

Synthetic

Pigments Market by Applications:

Paints & Coatings

Textile

Printing Inks

Plastics

Leather

Others

