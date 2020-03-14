New Jersey, United States: Verified Market Research recently published a research report titled, Applicant Tracking System Market Size, Trends and Forecast 2026. The research report is collated on the idea of historic and forecast data derived by using primary and secondary methodologies by researchers. The Applicant Tracking System Market is one among the fastest-growing markets and is predicted to witness substantial growth within the forecast years. Reader are provided quick access to thorough analysis on the varied aspects like opportunities and restraints affecting the market. The report clearly explains the trajectory this market will absorb the forecast years.

Global Applicant Tracking System Market was valued at USD 1.79 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 3.42 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2019 to 2026.

The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Applicant Tracking System Sales players, their company profile, revenue, sales, and business tactics and forecast Applicant Tracking System Sales industry situations. consistent with the research, Applicant Tracking System Sales market is very competing and disparate thanks to global and native vendors.

The main Manufacturers covered in this report are:

SAP

Greenhouse Software

Oracle

IBM

Workday

Cornerstone

SilkRoad Technology

ClearCompany

Jobvite