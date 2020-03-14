New Jersey, United States: Verified Market Research recently published a research report titled, Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Device Market Size, Trends and Forecast 2026. The research report is collated on the idea of historic and forecast data derived by using primary and secondary methodologies by researchers. The Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Device Market is one among the fastest-growing markets and is predicted to witness substantial growth within the forecast years. Reader are provided quick access to thorough analysis on the varied aspects like opportunities and restraints affecting the market. The report clearly explains the trajectory this market will absorb the forecast years.

Global Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Device Market was valued at USD 16.68 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 25.33 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.75% from 2017 to 2025.

The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Device Sales players, their company profile, revenue, sales, and business tactics and forecast Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Device Sales industry situations. consistent with the research, Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Device Sales market is very competing and disparate thanks to global and native vendors.

The main Manufacturers covered in this report are:

Qorvo

Infineon

Samsung

Mitsubishi Electric

Efficient Power Conversion (EPC)

Cree

Microsemi

Analog Devices

Macom

Panasonic

Sumitomo Electric

Texas Instruments

GaN Systems

Nichia

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Dialog Semiconductor