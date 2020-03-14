New Jersey, United States: Verified Market Research recently published a research report titled, Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market Size, Trends and Forecast 2026. The research report is collated on the idea of historic and forecast data derived by using primary and secondary methodologies by researchers. The Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market is one among the fastest-growing markets and is predicted to witness substantial growth within the forecast years. Reader are provided quick access to thorough analysis on the varied aspects like opportunities and restraints affecting the market. The report clearly explains the trajectory this market will absorb the forecast years.

Global Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market was valued at USD 1.42 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 26.84 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 38.32% from 2017 to 2025.

The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Intelligent Virtual Assistant Sales players, their company profile, revenue, sales, and business tactics and forecast Intelligent Virtual Assistant Sales industry situations. consistent with the research, Intelligent Virtual Assistant Sales market is very competing and disparate thanks to global and native vendors.

The main Manufacturers covered in this report are:

Nuance Communications

Samsung Electronics

Apple

IBM Corporation

Amazon

Microsoft

Alphabet

Inbenta Technologies

Blackberry

Baidu

Facebook

Unified Computer Intelligence

Mycroft Ai

Artificial Solutions