Global Solid State Drive (SSD) Market was valued at USD 17.63 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 61.01 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 14.79% from 2017 to 2025.

The main Manufacturers covered in this report are:

Intel

Micron

Toshiba

Microsemi

Seagate

Kingston

SK Hynix

Western Digital

Samsung

Bitmicro Networks

Lite-On

Viking