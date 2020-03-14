New Jersey, United States: Verified Market Research recently published a research report titled, Automated Border Control Market Size, Trends and Forecast 2026. The research report is collated on the idea of historic and forecast data derived by using primary and secondary methodologies by researchers. The Automated Border Control Market is one among the fastest-growing markets and is predicted to witness substantial growth within the forecast years. Reader are provided quick access to thorough analysis on the varied aspects like opportunities and restraints affecting the market. The report clearly explains the trajectory this market will absorb the forecast years.

Global Automated Border Control Market was valued at USD 462.56 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 2002.13 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 17.68% from 2017 to 2025.

The main Manufacturers covered in this report are:

Accenture

Indra Sistemas

Vision-Box

Secunet Security Networks

Sita

Gunnebo

Cross Match Technologies

OT-Morpho

NEC Corporation