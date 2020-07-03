Audio Analytics Market to Register Incremental Dollar Opportunity During COVID-19 Crisis 2024

[71 Report Pages] There are several industries where audio analytics can have a positive impact. Some of the major areas where audio analytics could be deployed are contact/support centres, BFSI, retail and eCommerce, telecom and IT, and healthcare. With its implementation, the industries can reduce the overall business process cost by leveraging technologies including artificial intelligence and machine learning. This will help the organizations in automation and improve business processes, thus resulting in enhanced customer’s experience.

Global audio analytics market is categorized based on the presence of diversified small and large vendors. Avaya, NICE, and Verint are some of the key vendors and are increasing their footprint, however small vendors are competing with them in the global market by maintaining competitive pricing and customized product offering. By entering into alliances and strategic partnerships with other players in the market, the global vendors are expected to grow further during the forecast period.

According to Infoholic Research, the global audio analytics market will grow at a CAGR of 18.2% during the forecast period 2018–2024. The aim of this report is to define, describe, and forecast the audio analytics market on the basis of segments, which includes type, component, end-user, and regions. In addition, it helps the venture capitalists in understanding the companies better and make well-informed decisions. It is primarily designed to provide the company’s executives with strategically substantial competitor information, data analysis, and insights about the market, development, and implementation for an effective marketing plan.

The global audio analytics market is categorized based on four segments – type, component, end-user, and regions.

Audio Analytics Market by Type

Speech

Voice

Others(Incoherent noise, sound, cacophony)

Audio Analytics Market by Component

Search Engine

Indexing Analysis and Query

Reporting and Visualization

Audio Analytics Market by End-User

Contact/support centres

BFSI

Telecom & IT

Retail & eCommerce

Healthcare

Audio Analytics Market by Regions

1. Americas

North America

Latin America

2. EMEA

Europe

Middle East

Africa

3. APAC

East Asia

South Asia

South–East Asia

Oceania

The report comprises an analysis of vendor profile, which includes financial status, business units, key business priorities, SWOT, business strategies, and views. The report covers the competitive landscape, which includes M&A, joint ventures & collaborations, and competitor comparison analysis. In the vendor profile section, for companies that are privately held, the financial information and revenue of segments will be limited.

The key players offering audio analytics solutions across the globe include:

Avaya

Genesys

NICE

SESTEK

Verint

