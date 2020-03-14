New Jersey, United States: Verified Market Research recently published a research report titled, Traffic Sensor Market Size, Trends and Forecast 2026. The research report is collated on the idea of historic and forecast data derived by using primary and secondary methodologies by researchers. The Traffic Sensor Market is one among the fastest-growing markets and is predicted to witness substantial growth within the forecast years. Reader are provided quick access to thorough analysis on the varied aspects like opportunities and restraints affecting the market. The report clearly explains the trajectory this market will absorb the forecast years.

Global Traffic Sensor Market was valued at USD 210.35 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 451.60 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.86% from 2017 to 2025.

The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Traffic Sensor Sales players, their company profile, revenue, sales, and business tactics and forecast Traffic Sensor Sales industry situations. consistent with the research, Traffic Sensor Sales market is very competing and disparate thanks to global and native vendors.

The main Manufacturers covered in this report are:

Siemens AG

Flir Systems

Q-Free ASA

Kapsch TrafficCom AG

International Road Dynamics

EFKON AG

TransCore

Kistler Group

TE Connectivity Ltd.

SWARCO AG

SICK AG

Axis Communications AB