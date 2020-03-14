New Jersey, United States: Verified Market Research recently published a research report titled, Shortwave Infrared (SWIR) Market Size, Trends and Forecast 2026. The research report is collated on the idea of historic and forecast data derived by using primary and secondary methodologies by researchers. The Shortwave Infrared (SWIR) Market is one among the fastest-growing markets and is predicted to witness substantial growth within the forecast years. Reader are provided quick access to thorough analysis on the varied aspects like opportunities and restraints affecting the market. The report clearly explains the trajectory this market will absorb the forecast years.

Global Shortwave Infrared (SWIR) Market was valued at USD 815.32 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 1592.19 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.72% from 2017 to 2025.

The Shortwave Infrared (SWIR) Sales market is very competing and disparate thanks to global and native vendors.

The main Manufacturers covered in this report are:

Allied Vision Technologies GmbH

Sofradir Group

New Imaging Technologies

Sensors Unlimited

Xenics NV

Flir Systems

Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.

Raptor Photonics Limited

Photon Etc.