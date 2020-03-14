New Jersey, United States: Verified Market Research recently published a research report titled, Outdoor LED Lighting Market Size, Trends and Forecast 2026. The research report is collated on the idea of historic and forecast data derived by using primary and secondary methodologies by researchers. The Outdoor LED Lighting Market is one among the fastest-growing markets and is predicted to witness substantial growth within the forecast years. Reader are provided quick access to thorough analysis on the varied aspects like opportunities and restraints affecting the market. The report clearly explains the trajectory this market will absorb the forecast years.

Global Outdoor LED Lighting Market was valued at USD 8.93 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 28.25 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 13.65% from 2017 to 2025.

The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Outdoor LED Lighting Sales players, their company profile, revenue, sales, and business tactics and forecast Outdoor LED Lighting Sales industry situations. consistent with the research, Outdoor LED Lighting Sales market is very competing and disparate thanks to global and native vendors.

The main Manufacturers covered in this report are:

Philips Lighting Holding B.V.

General Electric Company

Osram Licht AG

Cree

Eaton Corporation PLC

Hubbell Incorporated

Dialight PLC

Zumtobel Group AG

Syska LED